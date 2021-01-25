Boy, 6, Goes Missing With Father From Cheltenham Township, Montgomery Co.

Pennsylvania State Police are looking Monday for a boy who could be in danger.

Police are looking for a boy who could be in danger. He was last seen with his father in Montgomery County Sunday.

Isaac Hwang, 6, was last seen in the area of Limekiln Pike in Wyncote around noon Sunday, state police said. Isaac stand 4-feet tall and weighs around 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

He is believed to be with 35-year-old Jaemyung Hwang, who was seen operating a blue 2021 BMW X5 with temporary Virginia tag U44997, state police said. Hwang stands 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/8HvofWW6xO — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 25, 2021

Cheltenham Township Police said Hwang is Isaac's father.

"Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury," state police said.

An Amber Alert had not been issued as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information on Isaac's whereabouts or spots the pair is asked to call 911 or Cheltenham police at 215-885-1600, ext. 0.