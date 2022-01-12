Medical Helicopter Crash With Baby Aboard Likely Accidental, Investigators Say

Preliminary information suggests a medical helicopter that crashed while carrying an infant girl and three others in Delaware County went down as a result of an accident, federal investigators said Wednesday.

Flight data shows the helicopter was heading in a “laser-straight course line” at a steady speed and altitude until it reached the Drexel Hill area of Upper Darby Township, where witness and video evidence “describes the helicopter maneuvering erratically” before it crashed in front of a church Tuesday afternoon, National Transportation Safety Board investigator Brian Rayner said.

On the flight were the girl, the pilot, a flight medic and a nurse, Rayner said. The pilot was “seriously” injured, but the others were uninjured, he said. The girl was taken to CHOP by ambulance after the incident.

“Right now, this is strictly a safety investigation. All the evidence we have at this point supports an accident,” Rayner said.

The flight was heading to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and coming from Chambersburg, a borough in southcentral Pennsylvania that is located west of where the crash happened, he added.

The helicopter came down next to the front steps of the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church. Emergency officials on scene shortly before the crash said the four people aboard were able to escape the wreckage before firefighters and police arrived.

“While it looks very dramatic and there is clearly significant damage, the occupiable space inside the aircraft is remarkably intact,” Rayner said.

The church appeared to be spared any damage in the immediate aftermath of the crash, as did numerous houses across the street.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said he was surprised the crash wasn’t as bad as he initially feared.

“I expected a complete catastrophe. You think fire, explosions, you know, injuries. And when I got here, to my surprise it wasn’t as bad as I expected,” he said.

Rayner said he was confident investigators would be able to piece together what happened after looking at the helicopter’s flight data and talking to the people onboard.

The wreckage had not been moved as of late Wednesday morning. Electricity was shut down in the area to allow crews to work.