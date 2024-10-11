New Jersey

Smoke could be seen for miles coming from a brush fire in NJ

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

Firefighters are currently battling a large brush fire in southern New Jersey on Friday, according to officials.

Members of the Medford Township Department of Fire and EMS are on scene of a brush fire in the south end of Medford on Oct. 11, officials said.

They are being assisted by their mutual aid partners, officials said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene on Friday evening where large plumes of smoke were visible miles away.

As SkyForce10 got closer, flames could be seen through the trees.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

