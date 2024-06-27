Mayor Parker unveils pilot program for extended day, extended year learning at 25 schools

In a move that she has been trumpeting while she was on the campaign trail, Mayor Cherelle Parker discussed her plans for extend education in the city's schools to extended day, extended year learning.

And, on Thursday, unveiled a pilot program to get it done.

"When it comes to public education our goals are high, and they must be," she said.

In discussing the plan, Parker said that her administration came to the table with lofty goals, looking to provide 20 full day, full year education at 20 schools throughout the district.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Instead, they plan to provide extended day, extended year learning at 25 schools in a pilot program this fall.

"We are not merely achieving that goal today, but we are exceeding that goal today," said Parker.

However, Parker insisted, the plan wouldn't change the school calendar, wouldn't be mandatory for students to participate in and wouldn't tax teachers in the district with more duties.

"We are not asking anything more of our incredibly hard working educators," she said. "And, if anybody feels for teachers, I know what it's like in that classroom right now and that's not what this is."

She said, 20 of the schools will be in the district and five charter schools would also be included in this pilot plan.

Through the pilot program, Parker said schools would open at 7:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. every day.

Parker said schools would also be open on half days, winter and spring breaks and other times that can be times when families scramble to find care for their children.

Overall, she said that the move would provide students with more engagement and more learning opportunities that they might not have otherwise.

"This initiative serves as a way to help close the opportunity gap and to make sure Philadelphia students have enrichment opportunities and extended learning time," she said.

The schools that will be part of the pilot program are:

Vare - Washington Elementary School

Southwark Elementary School

Thomas G. Morton Elementary School

George Childs Elementary School

Add B. Anderson Elementary School

Alain Locke Elementary School

Samuel Gompers Elementary School

Overbrook Educational Center

Richard R. Wright Elementary School

Edward Gideon Elementary School

Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School

John H. Webster Elementary School

Juniata Park Academy

William Cramp Elementary School

Thomas M. Peirce Elementary School

Joseph Pennell Elementary School

Franklin S. Edmonds Elementary School

Laura Carnell Elementary School

Louis Farrell Elementary School

Joseph Greenberg Elementary School

And, there will be five charter schools involved in the pilot as well:

Belmont Charter School

Northwood Charter School

Pan American Charter School

Mastery Pickett

Universal Creighton Charter School

Just what courses or instruction plans might be offered during these extended times was not disclosed on Thursday, but officials said it will be a voluntary program aimed at students in grades kindergarten through 8th grades.

Schools will be open five or six days a week throughout the summer from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and programming will be provided by "trusted community partners with existing relationships with the 25 pilot schools."

And, Parker said, the first year will be a test to see how it goes and changes can be made to make sure it works as well as it can.

"The first pilot year will be a learning year," she said, noting that there might be hiccups along the way. "You can't be afraid to take risks."

Parker was joined by Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington, several city officials and public school and charter school leaders on Thursday.

In a statement following Parker's presentation, the president-elect of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Arthur Steinberg said they want to know more about the pilot program.

"The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has requested more information about the pilot and its potential impact on our members from Superintendent Watlington's administration. As we await direct communication from the District, we intend to have more information to share with our members in the very near future."

During the morning event, Parker said the pilot program is expected to kick off this fall.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.