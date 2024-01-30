Watch: Philly officials present first-ever ‘State of Public Education' address

Philadelphia's 100th mayor, Cherelle Parker, will join School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington on Tuesday morning as Watlington is set to deliver his first "State of Public Education" address.

Parker opened the morning by discussing issues the city faces, but noted that it's budget season and it's time to make sure school needs are met as legislators determine where tax dollars are spent.

"Now is the time for us to decide whether or not our children should be grateful and we should be standing up giving a round of applause when they are given crumbles, crumbles, crumbles of funding when they really do deserve a full loaf," said the city's newest mayor.

She also discussed a need for educational institutions to work closely with local government to help "make sure that our people have pathways" to opportunity and guide them into successful careers.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"How are we going to deal with violence in the City of Philadelphia? Put our young people on a path to self sufficiency," she said.

During the day, Watlington was expected to detail moves the district has made in the first year of implementation of the district's five year "Accelerate Philly" plan.

Tuesday's event is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. It will be livestreamed at the top of this page.

The initiative was announced last year, and it covers five priority areas and includes 63 strategic actions.

The effort, Watlington said at that time, was the result of a listening tour with 3300 stakeholders during his first 100 days on the job.

"It will allow us to focus very intently on school safety. And it will allow us to accelerate academic achievement such that we can become the fastest improving large urban school district in the country," he said then.

During Tuesday's address, Watlington is expected to "highlight investments in facilities to create 21st century learning environments and measures to enhance the safety of students," according to the district.

There will also be performances by Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts Jazz Ensemble, 12th grade CAPA student Felicia Pierre-Louis and accompanist Mrs. Thomas-Moyett, and the Cook-Wissahickon Trailblazers Drumline, directed by Nicholas D'Orsaneo, officials said.