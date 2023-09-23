With Election Day about a month and a half away, Philadelphia’s Democratic candidate for mayor Cherelle Parker shared her stances on major issues on the minds of many voters while speaking with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk during the most recent episode of the Battleground Politics podcast.

Among the topics Parker addressed were a potential pick for Philadelphia’s new police commissioner in the wake of Danielle Outlaw’s resignation as well as her stance on the controversial Center City arena proposal for the Philadelphia 76ers.

In regards to any potential picks for the new police commissioner, Parker told Mayk she wouldn’t make any personnel decisions while still on the campaign trail. She did go into detail about the qualities she’d want out of a commissioner however.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“Knowledge of the city of Philadelphia is extremely important along with cultural competency and, quite frankly, emotional intelligence,” Parker said. “In addition to that we’re going to need a strong leader who is not afraid to make tough decisions that may not be popular with some in our city.”

If she becomes mayor, Parker said she would consider candidates outside of Philadelphia for commissioner but also emphasized the importance of seeking out local candidates.

“We have to pay attention to the talent that we have right here in our city and sometimes we’ve overlooked people who’ve been here but we will conduct a national search,” she said. “For me, what’s most important is we find a leader who would agree and can affirm and develop a crime plan, a public safety plan, a holistic plan that coincides with my vision. And that is to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation with access to economic opportunity to all.”

Parker also said she would quickly make a decision on the new commissioner if she wins the election against her Republican opponent David Oh in November. She stopped short of giving a specific timeframe, however.

“Believe me, if all goes well, and the people of the city give me the opportunity to serve as their 100th mayor, immediately after the general election you will see some movement on that selection,” she said.

During her conversation with Mayk, Parker also spoke about the controversial plan to build a new arena in Center City for the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2031-32 NBA season. Parker referred to the proposed arena -- which has drawn protests and resistance from members of the city’s Chinatown neighborhood -- as an economic opportunity.

“We are the sixth largest city in the nation,” she said. “Poorest big city in the nation. We cannot afford to just immediately say no to any economic development opportunity.”

Parker also addressed the importance of conducting a “cost benefit analysis” when considering the proposed arena.

“We have to engage with residents across the city to see if anything that is being proposed, and quite frankly, I wouldn’t care if it was Market Street, Broad Street, the river or anywhere else,” she said. “If it has the ability to grow generational wealth and Black and brown communities, put people, Philadelphians, on a path to self-sufficiency, give them access to a living wage, retirement, security and healthcare so that they don’t have to depend on government to take care of themselves and their families like my grandparents did when I was growing up, I am always going to give that some consideration.”

Parker told Mayk she has spoken with members of the 76ers organization as well as Comcast in regards to the proposed arena. She also said she has not yet spoken with leaders in Chinatown who have opposed the arena however.

“I have not had a meeting directly with the leadership representing in the midst of this conversation but I have talked to friends and business owners who live in the Chinatown community,” she said. “Many of them have made their position known and for those who heard me during the primary and as a former district council person, I am very clear about the need for people who live in the community to have a right to say what should be in and or near their community. And in this instance, what’s being proposed is near Chinatown. I went to school at 11th and Market all of my life so I’m very much familiar with the area and the people there, much like safe injection sites, for example.”

You can hear Parker’s stance on other topics, including a recent controversy involving emails accidentally sent by her staff to a local news publication as well as her views on safe injection sites, by listening to the full episode of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk.

You can also watch Lauren's extended interview with Parker's Republican opponent in the Philadelphia mayoral race, David Oh, here.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts:

Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube