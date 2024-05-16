Former Pa. Lt. Gov. candidate pleads no contest to giving alcohol to teens at party

A former GOP candidate for Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor -- who was also involved in a political action committee that claimed liberals were “indoctrinating” students -- will serve a year of probation after pleading no contest to giving alcohol to teenagers while hosting her daughter's birthday party in Bucks County.

On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Clarice Schillinger, 37, pleaded no contest to providing alcohol to minors during her daughter's birthday party back in September of last year.

No contest means Schillinger neither admitted to nor disputed the charge. She will receive 12 months of probation.

Charges of harassment and simple assault that stemmed from allegations that Schillinger also punched a teenager at the party were withdrawn.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“I’d like first to thank my children, my family and friends, my attorney, and all of the incredible members of the community who have stood by me and showed unwavering support. In the blink of an eye, my life changed, along with the lives of my children. A series of false allegations drawn out in the media have cost me almost everything. No family should ever go through this," Schillinger wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

Schillinger's legal counsel Brian McGonagle also provided a statement.

“September 2023 found Clarice Schillinger caught in the crosshairs, facing several unwarranted charges that led to her becoming the subject of crippling negative media attention," he wrote.

"While it’s unknown what caused the spread of misinformation, an onslaught of clickbait headlines ultimately caused Clarice to lose the life she once knew. She lost her livelihood, received death threats, and had to move from her home to protect her children’s privacy and wellbeing."

The investigation began on Sept. 30, 2023, shortly after 3 a.m. when police responded to a reported assault at a home that Schillinger was renting on Liz Circle in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Responding officers spoke with the 911 caller and her 16-year-old son. The mother, son and other witnesses told investigators Schillinger had hosted a birthday party on Sept. 29, around 9:30 p.m. for her teen daughter at the home and approximately 15 to 20 teens attended, according to the criminal complaint.

Schillinger told the teens to stay in the basement of the home which was stocked with alcoholic beverages in a bar area, police said. Schillinger allegedly poured shots for the teens and drank with them, even playing drinking games.

The witnesses said an argument occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 30 between a group of drunk adults at the home that caused the teens to want to leave. During the argument, Schillinger’s boyfriend, Shan Wilson, allegedly punched a 15-year-old teen in the face. Schillinger then took Wilson to the second floor of the home, investigators said.

Wilson then attacked a 16-year-old boy, investigators said. Schillinger’s mother, Danette Bert, who was intoxicated, also punched the boy in the eye, according to the criminal complaint.

As other teens at the party started to leave, Bert allegedly chased the teen boy in the kitchen before attacking a 17-year-old girl. Police said the attack was captured on cellphone videos.

Schillinger was also accused of punching another teen boy in the face though those charges were later withdrawn.

Police had also responded to the same home nearly a week prior on Sept. 24, 2023, for a report of underage drinking. During that incident, Schillinger was allegedly intoxicated and uncooperative with police who noticed multiple beer cans around the property and about 20 teens that fled into the house, according to the criminal complaint.

Schillinger was arrested and charged on Oct. 26, 2023.

Wilson and Bert were also arrested and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Schillinger was a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor in 2022 before losing the GOP primary.

Schillinger was also executive director of Back to School PA, a federal PAC that aimed to combat “liberal teachers’ unions and special interest groups that are responsible for indoctrinating our children,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Today, almost a year later, my case has been resolved," Schillinger wrote on Wednesday. "Finally, we can breathe and focus on rebuilding our lives. With forgiveness in my heart and determination propelling me forward, I embrace the opportunity to rise from adversity and contribute positively to the world. Onward and upward, I march, steadfast in my commitment to serve those in need and to foster healing and hope in our community.”

McGonagle also wrote on Wednesday that they were celebrating the "small wins."

"Clarice has finally restored her good name and is ready to look forward. While she wouldn't wish this situation on anyone, this ordeal has given her a new perspective on life, family, community, and what truly matters. Clarice is a loving mother, devoted daughter, and loyal friend to many. I know Clarice will use this experience to heal, forgive, and continue to serve and be an advocate for others," he wrote.

"With the case behind her, Ms. Schillinger is eager to share her experience to help educate and protect other Pennsylvania moms and continue her support of Pennsylvania youth and schools."