3 dead, another 7 hurt in mass shooting at party in West Philadelphia

A mass shooting early Sunday, during a party near the intersection of Alden Street. and Girard Avenue -- where at least 100 were in attendance -- left 3 people dead and another 7 injured, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

At least three people are dead and another seven are injured after a mass shooting at a party in West Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened during a party where about 100 to 150 people were in attendance, near the intersection of Alden Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia at about 2 a.m.

In speaking to NBC10 at the scene of the incident, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said that all of the individuals who were shot were believed to be adult men.

Of those victims, a 33-year-old man was pronounced at the scene and a 23-year-old man was pronounced after being taken to a nearby hospital, Pace said.

The individual who was found dead at the scene, according to Pace, was shot from "very close range," and was likely targeted.

Identifying information for the third person who died had not been provided by police as of about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He said the crime scene spread out for about a half a block and investigators found about 25 to 30 shell casings in the area.

"It's appears that there were multiple shooters. It's unclear at this time how many," said Pace.

Injuries for other victims, Pace said, ranged from critical to stable condition.

Pace said investigators are still looking for surveillance footage to learn how this incident unfolded and, so far no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

"It's still very early in the investigation and there are a lot of unanswered questions," said Pace.

However, he said, officers have recovered a firearm at the scene and an investigation is ongoing

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

