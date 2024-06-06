Late Cheltenham Township crossing guard honored after keeping students safe for over 70 years

Mary Washington helped keep kids in Cheltenham Township safe for over 70 years, and now the late crossing guard is being honored with a new street sign.

Washington had guarded near the corner of Montgomery Ave and Union Avenue in Elkins Park, right by Myers Elementary.

Township officials said Washington left an indelible mark on the community, and now, when people drive through the neighborhood, they will see the sign that reads, "In honor of our beloved crossing guard."

NBC10

The street sign was revealed Thursday during which family and loved ones within the community gathered to honor Washington.

Washington's son Phillip gave a tear speech about what his mother meant to the neighborhood and how much she loved her job.

"If Mom was here, she would want to say one thing. Make sure you do 15 through the school zone." Phillip said. "Mom believed in the kids, she loved the kids, she loved the protection. Make sure you do 15 through any school zone; the kids are important; they're our future."