Mandatory water restrictions in Trenton, NJ and Doyles, Pa. due to drought

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mandatory water restrictions on all non-essential water usage have been issued in parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania due to prolonged drought conditions in the region.

Trenton Water Works (TWW) and the Borough of Doylestown issued these notices on Thursday, November 14.

TTW asked all customers and service-area residents to "limit all nonessential water usage as New Jersey continues to experience historically low precipitation, above-average temperatures, and deteriorating water supply conditions."

"On November 13, 2024, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued a drought warning to preserve and balance available water supplies to prevent a more serious shortage of water," said Michael Walker, Chief of Communications and Public Outreach for the city's Department of Water and Sewer, which operates Trenton Water Works.

Some outdoor water conversation guidelines include:

• Pausing the watering of outdoor plants.
• Winterizing your home's irrigation system.
• Washing your car at a commercial car wash because they use recycled water.

Indoor guidelines include:

• Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth.
• Running appliances such as dishwashers and clothes washers only when at full capacity.
• Taking shorter showers.

"Following these guidelines can make a huge difference in our overall water supply," Walker added. "TWW will continue to monitor Delaware River water levels, including the Pennington Avenue Reservoir, and recommendations from state agencies during this period of drought."

The Borough of Doylestown Water Department has declared a Stage II Drought Warning which mandates mandatory restrictions on all non-essential water usage.

The restriction went into effect at noon on Thursday, Nov. 14 and will remain in active until further notice.

