NJ issues first drought warning since 2016. Limits on water could come next

With wildfires burning after its driest September and October ever, New Jersey issued a drought warning on Wednesday, a step that could eventually lead to mandatory water restrictions if significant rain doesn't fall soon.

The administrative order comes a day after the state Department of Environmental Protection held an online hearing on the dry-spell and water conditions. The state last entered drought warning status in October 2016, which persisted in some parts of the state until August 2017.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says conditions in the state are the driest they have been in nearly 120 years.

State geologist Steven Domber said water levels are declining across New Jersey. The drought warning establishes a formal process for the DEP to work with water suppliers in affected regions to ensure no single water supplier or region faces a significant shortfall if dry weather and high customer demand continue.

Water use guidelines

A drought warning comes with recommendations for water use. The final step would be declaration of a drought emergency, under which businesses and homes would face mandatory water restrictions.

The state of New Jersey advises people:

At this time of year, it is appropriate to let lawns go dormant for the season.

Winterize, and shut off irrigation systems as soon as possible.

Only use a watering can to water flowers and shrubs or allow them to go dormant for the season.

Use a broom to sweep the sidewalk, rather than a hose.

Use a commercial car wash that recycles water, as washing your car at home typically results in more water use.

To save water at home, fix leaky faucets and pipes. Consider replacing your toilet with a low-flow version; this can save around 11,000 gallons per year.

Upgrade your showerhead to low-flow versions, which can save some 7,700 gallons per year.

Upgrade your faucets or install faucet aerators; this can save some 16,000 gallons per year.

"New Jersey is experiencing unprecedented weather conditions—as a result of climate change—that require us to take these precautionary measures now,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Wednesday. "It can be challenging to adjust our daily habits, but it is imperative that we all work together, heed the guidance to conserve water, and use the utmost caution outdoors to reduce the risk of wildfire as dry conditions continue statewide."

One water utility in the state issued a mandatory conservation notice statewide. New Jersey American Water requested customers hold off on outdoor watering until the spring, turn off and drain sprinkler systems or hoses for winter, and to do everything possible to conserve water used indoors as well.

"We are dedicated to responsible water management and are prepared to support Governor Murphy and the NJ DEP’s action to move New Jersey to Drought Warning status,” said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. “Our customers can trust that we are closely tracking water conditions and are prepared to take additional measures to support statewide water preservation efforts. However, it is critical for everyone to work together and conserve water now.”

A bleak situation getting worse

Domber said about half the public water systems in New Jersey are experiencing close to normal demand for water, but 40% are seeing higher demand than usual.

It could take 10 inches of rain to meaningfully improve conditions in New Jersey, officials said. But forecasts don't call for that.

The combination of higher-than-normal temperatures, severely diminished rainfall and strong demand for water is stressing water supplies, said David Robinson, the state climatologist. He said New Jersey received 0.02 inches of rain in October, when 4.19 inches is normal.

So far in November, the state has gotten a quarter to a half-inch of rain. The statewide average for the month is 4 inches (10.16 cm).

Since August, the state received 2 inches of rain when it should have gotten a foot (0.3 meters), Robinson said.

“A bleak picture is only worsening,” he said.

New Jersey has been battling numerous wildfires in recent weeks, including at least five last week. The largest has burned nearly 5 1/2 square miles on the New Jersey-New York border and led to the death of a New York parks worker. That fire was 20% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Conditions are also dry in New York, which issued a drought watch last week. New York City Mayor Eric Adams mayor urged residents to take shorter showers, fix dripping faucets and otherwise conserve water.

Just 0.01 inches of rain fell last month on the city’s Central Park, where October normally brings about 4.4 inches of precipitation, National Weather Service records show. City Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said it was the driest October in over 150 years of records.

Jeff Tober, manager of Rancocas Creek Farm in the bone-dry New Jersey Pinelands, said his farm has gotten 0.6 inches (1.52 cm) of rain in the last 87 days.

“It’s been pretty brutal,” he said.