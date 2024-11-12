Fire crews battle NJ wildfires as state weighs water supply issue

New wildfires burned Tuesday across the Northeast, adding to a series of blazes that have come amid very dry weather and killed at least one person, while much larger fires raged in California and other western states.

Heavy smoke led to poor air quality and health advisories for parts of New Jersey and New York, including New York City. Check the latest weather alerts here.

Firefighters in Massachusetts worked to contain dozens of fires amid strong winds and drought conditions. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for much of that state and parts of Connecticut, saying conditions were critical and fires could rapidly spread.

That was especially true in New Jersey, where one fire in the southern part of the state tripped fire alarms and set off carbon monoxide detectors, causing an “unprecedented” number of 911 calls Monday, officials said.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Jennings Creek Wildfire - West Milford, Passaic County@NJDEPForestFire & the NY Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Forest Protection and Fire Management are in unified command on a wildfire burning in Passaic County, NJ and Orange County, NY. pic.twitter.com/RdwHY9wlTN — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) November 12, 2024

A blaze near the New York-New Jersey border killed a parks employee over the weekend, and some firefighters have been injured battling other blazes.

In order to find and fight many of the fires, crews must navigate a maze of dense forests, country roads, lakes and steep hills. Trees there have dropped most of their leaves onto parched ground, masking potential danger, authorities said.

Most of the East Coast has seen little rainfall since September, and experts say the fires will persist until significant precipitation or frosts occur.

In California, firefighters made further progress against a blaze northwest of Los Angeles, in Ventura County, that broke out Wednesday and quickly exploded in size because of dry, warm and gusty Santa Ana winds. That blaze, dubbed, the Mountain fire, was about half contained Tuesday, nearly a week after breaking out amid dry, gusty winds.

The 32-square-mile blaze is largely “buttoned up,” county Fire Chief Dustin Gardner said at a news conference Monday evening. The fire forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed nearly 200 structures, most of them houses, and damaged more than 80, officials said. The cause is under investigation.