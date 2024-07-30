Israel-Hamas War

Man, woman spray-paint pro-Palestinian message on West Philly home, police say

Video shows a man and a woman spray-painting a pro-Palestinian message on a West Philly home, police said

By David Chang

A man and a woman were caught on video spray-painting a pro-Palestinian message on a West Philadelphia home, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. back on July 27, 2024. Police said the unidentified man and woman spray-painted a home along the 500 block of South 45th Street near Clark Park, the site of multiple pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Philadelphia amid the Israel-Hamas War.

The words “Viva Palestina” remained on the home Tuesday morning.

If you have any information on the incident, call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips will be anonymous.

L to R: Surveillance photo of the two suspects. A photo of the graffiti.

