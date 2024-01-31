Philadelphia

Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting Walmart employee in South Philly, police say

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a Walmart employee in South Philadelphia earlier this month.

The incident happened on Jan. 8 around 8 p.m. at the Walmart located on the 1600 block of S. Columbus Boulevard, according to police.

Police describe the man as medium build, between 5'9" to 6 feet tall, with black dreadlocks and brown tips.

At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing a black North Face jacket with a hood, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts police ask you to contact the special victims unit at 215-686-3251 or dial 911.

You can also leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

Walmart spokesperson released a statement regarding this incident:

"The safety of our associates is a top priority, and we expect everyone inside our stores to conduct themselves respectfully. We're working closely with police on this matter and refer additional questions to them."

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

