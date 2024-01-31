Philadelphia

Feds charge Philly man in 8 armed carjackings, 9 robberies

A 20-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged by the United State Attorney's office with eight counts of carjacking, four counts of using a firearm during a crime and related offenses

By Hayden Mitman

The United States Attorney's Office has announced that a 20-year-old Philadelphia man is facing federal charges after his, alleged, role in eight armed carjackings and nine additional robberies.

Jacqueline C. Romero, United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, announced the charges on Wednesday against Khalil Dickens.

According to Romero's office, between June and July of 2023, "Dickens and others allegedly took part in eight armed carjackings and nine additional robberies, in the city of Philadelphia, several of which involved the perpetrators physically assaulting, or even shooting at, their victims."

He has been arrested and charged by indictment with one count of conspiracy, eight counts of carjacking and aiding and abetting, and four counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and additional offenses.

The U.S. Attorney's Office noted that, if convicted, Dickens faces the possibility of life in prison.

Philadelphia
