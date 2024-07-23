Man ‘uncooperative' after being critically stabbed at the Wells Fargo Center

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at the Wells Fargo Center over a week ago in South Philadelphia.

According to the police, on Saturday, July 13, at around 10:45 p.m., police responded to a call for an assault at the Wells Fargo Center at 3801 S. Broad Street.

Wells Fargo staff directed police inside the venue to the club level where a 25-year-old man was suffering from a stab wound to his left forearm and back.

The victim was uncooperative and refused to tell police who stabbed him, police said.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

On Saturday, July 13, the Wells Fargo Center was hosting a boxing match between Jaron 'Boots' Ennis and David Avanesyan.

At this time there is no further information about this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.