Man to be Charged After ‘Suicide by Cop' Attempt, Officials Say

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office has approved multiple charges of aggravated assault and assault of a law enforcement officer against a 65-year-old Philadelphia man following a barricade situation that happened on Saturday.

According to a statement from the DA's office, the incident was an attempted "suicide by cop" in which Steve Robbins, of Germantown, engaged in an hours-long standoff with police in an alleged effort to end his life.

Law enforcement officials said the incident started at about 4 p.m. on Saturday when officers arrived at Robbins home along the 400 block of Bringhurst Street in the city's Germantown neighborhood, on a report of a person with a gun.

When responding officers entered the home, they allegedly heard a gunshot and exited the property, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said Robbins then barricaded himself inside the home and began a standoff with police that lasted nine hours.

After hours of negotiations, law enforcement officials said SWAT officers entered the home where they found Robbins barricaded in a third-floor bedroom. Robbins, allegedly, fired through a bedroom door at police, striking two officers in their bullet proof vests, police said.

Officials said neither officer was injured in this shooting. However, Robbins was injured after being hit in the upper right part of his chest when police returned fire, police said.

On Monday, the DA's office is charging Robbins with assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

Robbins, investigators said, was wanted for arrest since February of last year on a bench warrant for a case regarding a claim of unlawful contact with a minor.

Officials said he will be arrested and arraigned following his release from the hospital.