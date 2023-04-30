2 Officers and Suspect Shot During Standoff in Philly, Police Say

Two Philadelphia police officers and an armed suspect are recovering after they were all shot during a barricade situation in the city’s Germantown neighborhood, officials said.

On Saturday, shortly after 4 p.m., police responded to a home on the 400 block of West Bringhurst Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers entered the home and announced their presence but exited when they heard a gunshot, investigators said.

The officers set up a perimeter and a barricade situation was declared.

A hostage negotiator and a police sergeant made contact with a 65-year-old man inside the house, investigators said. The standoff continued for nine hours as the man refused to leave his property, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

After losing communication with the man, SWAT officers entered the home. As they entered the third floor, the 65-year-old man, who was armed with a shotgun, opened fire through a bedroom door, according to investigators.

Two officers, ages 56 and 35, were both shot in their ballistic vests, police said. A third officer’s ballistic shield was also struck by gunfire, according to investigators.

The two officers pulled out their own weapons and fired, shooting the 65-year-old man in the right shoulder, police said.

The 65-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

Both officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution and were released shortly after. They were both placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Yet again our officers were placed in a harrowing and life-threatening situation,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “I was grateful to express my heartfelt concern and gratitude to our SWAT officers who were injured in the line of duty. Their actions were a testament to their bravery, and we all pray that they are able to quickly recover from this traumatic experience. Although we are fortunate that their physical injuries were not severe, this serves as a stark reminder of the dangers our communities and officers face from armed criminals. Our members will not be intimidated, and we will not back down. Please keep our brave officers and their families uplifted in prayer."