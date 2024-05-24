SEPTA service has been suspended in both directions on the Broad Street Line after a person fell onto the tracks at the Lombard-South Station, according to officials.

Service between Walnut-Locust and NRG Station is impacted and SEPTA is offering shuttle buses between Walnut-Locust and Snyder stations.

Léelo en español aquí

Officials with the transit agency tell NBC10 that a person fell onto the tracks on the northbound side of the tracks at Lombard-South Station. The person was pronounced dead.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

For more information on alternative transportation options, click here to use the SEPTA Trip Planner.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.