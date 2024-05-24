Pitbull shot, killed by police after attacking pomeranian, officer in South Philadelphia

Another dog has been shot and killed by a police officer in Philadelphia after attacking another dog, officials said.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of South Dover Street in South Philadelphia on Thursday just after 4 a.m., police said.

Léelo en español aquí

When the officers arrived to the scene, they saw that a man in his late 60s was trying to separate a tan-colored pitbull and a small black pomeranian, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At some point, the pitbull turned to one of the officers, a sergeant with the Philadelphia Police Department, and attacked him before biting him on the left arm, officials said.

The other officer fired her weapon two times as the injured sergeant fired his weapon one time, police said. Both officers struck the pitbull.

The pomeranian and the pitbull were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that Animal Control took control of the pitbull.

The sergeant who was attacked by the pitbull was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for bite wounds and minor abrasions, officials said. He has been released.

Both of the officers were wearing body cameras that were on and recorded the incident, police said.

The sergeant is 48 years old and is a 16-year veteran with Philly police and the other officer involved in this incident is 46 years old and a 20-year veteran of the department, according to officials.

Both of the officers have been placed on administrative duty while the investigation continues under Internal Affairs and Officer-Involved Shooting Department.