Man stabbed multiple times inside Philadelphia deli Sunday morning, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed inside a deli early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened on the 5300 block of Oxford Ave. around 12:22 a.m.

According to police, responding officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from four stab wounds to his rib cage.

The man was transported to the hospital by medics and listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.