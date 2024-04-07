Philadelphia

Shooting leaves 24-year-old man injured in Philadelphia Sunday morning, police say

The shooting occurred on the 600 block of N. Preston St. around 5:30 a.m.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

A man is injured following a shooting in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of N. Preston St. around 5:30 a.m.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot once under the right arm and once in the left thigh.

Officers transported the man to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and police said no weapon has been recovered.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
