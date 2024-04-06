Stabbing suspect barricades herself inside Philadelphia apartment, arrested hours later, police say

A woman accused of stabbing another woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Saturday morning was arrested hours later after barricading herself inside an apartment, police said.

Around 12:38 a.m., police said officers responded to an emergency call for a reported stabbing at a residence on the 2300 block of N. 26th St.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a 57-year-old woman suffering from a single stab wound to the back.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The suspect - a 55-year-old woman - fled the scene and went into a first-floor apartment, police said.

Police said officers declared a barricade situation at 12:47 am and the suspect was apprehended at 2:15 am.

Central Detective Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, police stated.