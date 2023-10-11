Man sought in Streets Dept. worker's slaying arrested

Law enforcement officials have apprehended a man sought in the slaying of a Streets Department worker who was killed when he stopped into a convenience store on Sept. 7.

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force announced that officials had apprehended 22-year-old Senaaj Jackson, who was sought in connection with the death of Masir Williams, 21, of Philadelphia, a Philadelphia Streets Department employee who was killed when he stopped into a store on the 2300 block of Oakford Street.

This morning at 6:30 a.m., @USMS_Philly and @PhillyPolice arrested Senaaj Jackson, 22, in the 2400 block of Arlington Street. Jackson was wanted for the September shooting death of a Philadelphia Streets Department worker, which took place in the 2300 block of Oakford Street. pic.twitter.com/FtKhudr0s0 — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) October 11, 2023

Officials said that Jackson's arrest came after law enforcement officials received information that he was visiting a family member at a home along the 2300 block of Oakford Street in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood. The arrest was made at 6:30 a.m., officials said.

“This fugitive task force will never stop fighting for justice and the good citizens of Philadelphia. The arrest of Senaaj Jackson is another example of the dedicated relationship between the U.S. Marshals Service and the Philadelphia Police Department," Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force said, in a statement on the arrest.

Williams was killed in a shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. at a corner store on 23rd and Oakford streets, on Sept. 7.

Officials said that he was doing work in the area and had stopped in that store to buy something when he got into an altercation inside the store. Williams was shot in the arm and lower back during that altercation.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.