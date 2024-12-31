Man sought in girlfriend's stabbing found dead in Allentown creek, police say

Law enforcement officials in Allentown said Tuesday that the remains of a man that were pulled from Jordan Creek last week belonged to a man who was being sought after his girlfriend was stabbed.

According to police, officials recovered the remains of Daniel Leibensperger, 34, of Bethlehem from the Jordan Creek, near the 1200 block of N. 6th Street in Allentown on Dec. 26, 2024.

Leibensperger's remains were found partially submerged in water and, officials said, his cause of death is still being investigated.

According to police, before his death, Leibensperger was being sought by police after he was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses after his girlfriend was stabbed in their Emmaus apartment on Dec. 18, 2024.

In that incident, police claim, officers were called to an apartment at about 6:30 p.m. after a woman reported that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, who officials said, was Leaibensperger.

In that incident, officers who arrived at the scene found the woman with a knife "lodged in her back all the way up to the handle," officials said in a statement.

The woman, officials said, told officers that she was making dinner when Leibensperger began screaming at her and she felt a blow to her back that knocked her to the ground.

The woman remains hospitalized since that incident and police have not detailed the extend of her injuries.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.