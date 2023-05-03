Man Shot to Death in Parking Lot of Philadelphia Restaurant, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death while in the parking lot of a Philadelphia restaurant, police said.

The 23-year-old man was shot once in the left torso while in a car in the back of the Taste of Brazil restaurant along the 6200 block of Bustleton Avenue on Wednesday at 4:55 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:05 p.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.