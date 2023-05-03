Philadelphia

Man Shot to Death in Parking Lot of Philadelphia Restaurant, Police Say

The 23-year-old man was shot once in the left torso while in a car in the back of the Taste of Brazil restaurant along the 6200 block of Bustleton Avenue on Wednesday at 4:55 p.m.

By David Chang

Manuel Noguera

An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death while in the parking lot of a Philadelphia restaurant, police said. 

The 23-year-old man was shot once in the left torso while in a car in the back of the Taste of Brazil restaurant along the 6200 block of Bustleton Avenue on Wednesday at 4:55 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:05 p.m. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us