Man hurt in shooting outside of La Isla Bar in Philadelphia on Friday night

By Emily Rose Grassi

Red caution tape blocks off entrance to La Isla Bar.
A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot outside of a bar in Philadelphia on Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the La Isla Bar on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street in the Hunting Park neighborhood, police said.

A man in his early forties was shot multiple times in his chest and stomach, police said.

Officers took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

investigators said a man was taken into custody in connection to this shooting, but there have not been any weapons recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

