Man Shot, Killed in Rented SUV in South Philadelphia

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed while riding in a rented SUV in South Philadelphia late Tuesday night, police said.

Philadelphia police said the victim was in the SUV around midnight, traveling west on Ritner Street near South 6th Street, when about 12 bullets were fired at the passenger side of the vehicle.

The man was shot in the neck, Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

Officers found the shot-up vehicle and the victim at 4th Street and Oregon Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Police said they rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Walker said it was not immediately clear whether the victim was the driver or passenger.

Detectives are reviewing cameras in the area to piece together what happened, officials said.

This deadly shooting comes on the heels of several other shootings inside vehicles in Philadelphia in recently weeks.

Last Wednesday, a teen from the Main Line in a rented Mercedes-Benz was killed in Center City in what witnesses told Philadelphia police was an apparent road rage shooting.

Over the weekend, a government attorney from the Philippines who was vacationing in Philadelphia with his mother was shot and killed while the two were inside an Uber in University City.

As of Thursday morning, there were at least 245 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 6% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.