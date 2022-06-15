Gunman Shoots and Kills Man in Center City

A man was shot and killed in Center City late Wednesday night.

The victim was on 15th and Pine streets shortly after 11 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.