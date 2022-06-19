A government attorney from the Philippines who was vacationing in Philadelphia with his mother was shot and killed while the two were inside an Uber in University City over the weekend.

John Albert Laylo, 35, and his mother were inside an Uber traveling along the 200 block of South 38th Street at 4:10 a.m. Saturday when a black vehicle, possibly a Nissan Maxima, pulled up behind them. The vehicle then pulled along the driver's side of the Uber and a gunman inside fired multiple shots, striking the Uber. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Laylo was shot once in the back of the head. Responding Penn Police officers took Laylo to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead at 10:33 a.m. on Sunday.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. They also have not yet revealed whether Laylo was targeted or an innocent bystander. They continue to investigate and are searching for surveillance video.

Laylo’s mother, Leah Bustamante Laylo, told NBC10 her son was a government attorney in the Philippines and the two were vacationing in Philadelphia at the time of his death. She also said she was struck by shrapnel during the shooting but was doing okay.

"I can’t explain the pain the heaviness I have in my heart," she wrote. "It took me hours to post this because still I can’t believe this happened!"

A gun violence tracker from the city controller’s office tallied 836 nonfatal and 208 fatal shooting victims as of Thursday, June 16. Shootings have accounted for the most killings in Philadelphia this year.

As of Saturday night, there were 230 homicides in the city in 2022, down only 10 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest year in Philadelphia on record.

In response to the surging gun violence, officials announced a joint initiative between Pennsylvania State Police and Philadelphia Police in which both departments would increase their presence in areas of the city hit hardest by crime.