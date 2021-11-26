Man Shot, Killed by Stray Bullet While Eating Thanksgiving Dinner

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while eating Thanksgiving dinner inside his Montgomery County home Thursday night.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, the shooting took place at around 9:30 p.m. on the 1100th block of Arch Street in Norristown, while the victim, Edilberto Miguel Pelaez Moctezuma, 25, was sitting at the table eating dinner with his family.

Police say Moctezuma was not the intended target. Instead, they say, the shooting was connected to another incident that happened earlier in the day on Haws Avenue, when Kevon Clarke, 19, and his girlfriend, Jacqueline Brown, were asked to leave a party hosted by Brown's cousin.

Kevon Clarke, 19, has been charged for the murder of Moctezuma.

Investigators say that after being asked to leave the reunion, Clarke allegedly stole some alcohol, prompting Brown's cousin to text them asking for it back.

Clarke later arranged to meet the cousin outside Clarke's home but when the cousin arrived, a shooting occurred.

Through the use of surveillance video, police determined that the shot fired into Moctezuma's residence came from Clarke.

Police have now issued an arrest warrant against Clarke and have charged him with first degree murder. An investigation is ongoing.