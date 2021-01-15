North Philadelphia

Man Shot in Face, Killed in Possible Argument Over Trash

Police saw two men running from the scene and took one into custody

By Rudy Chinchilla

A man died in front of his North Philadelphia apartment Thursday night in a shooting that police said was possibly triggered by an argument over trash.

The 37-year-old man was found unresponsive, with at least one gunshot wound to his face, on the steps of his apartment on the 1600 block of W. Allegheny Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The sidewalk was strewn with trash bags and loose debris, and neighbors told police that the man had apparently been arguing with someone over it before the shooting.

“We’re being told that the victim of the homicide may have been involved in an argument or an altercation regarding the trash and the debris, so that’s possibly a motive,” Small said.

When police arrived, they saw two unidentified men running from the scene and caught one around three blocks away. The man had a handgun in his waistband and was taken in for questioning, the chief inspector said.

The victim’s apartment complex, as well as homes across the street, had security cameras and police were trying to obtain the videos.

