Man shot dead on Atlantic City sidewalk

Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, are investigating after a man was killed on Saturday evening, on the sidewalk along N. Virginia Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter -- which is a service that intends to help law enforcement officials triangulate a location after a shooting occurs -- alert that a shooting may have happened on the 100 block of N. Virginia Avenue at about 7:19 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find 32-year-old Christian Hunter, of Atlantic City, on the sidewalk unresponsive while suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, law enforcement officials said.

Officials said Hunter was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced.

Atlantic City has seen a violent start to the new year with four murders in the first ten days of 2024 alone.

The city saw seven murders in all of 2023.

Earlier this month, city officials announced new efforts intended to combat the rise in violence as well as a peace walk that was held on Jan. 13.