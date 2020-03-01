Man Shot by Police During Standoff Dies From Injuries

A man who was shot by police during a standoff last month in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, has died from his injuries.

On Feb. 20 at 8:12 p.m., police were called to a home on the unit block of Carriage Drive for a report of an armed man who was upset and damaging property. When police arrived they found 61-year-old Thomas Zeller barricaded inside a home, leading to a standoff.

Investigators said Zeller was shot by police while they were trying to negotiate his surrender though they did not reveal details regarding what led to the shooting.

During the incident, bullet holes dotted surrounding homes, with at least one window being blown out. A handgun could be seen on the ground.

Zeller was taken to the hospital in serious condition. On Sunday, more than a week later, Zeller was pronounced dead at Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy Monday morning. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting.