Police Shoot Man During Standoff in Bucks County

Authorities on Friday were investigating a standoff that ended with a man shot by police in Doylestown.

The standoff began Thursday night when a man started making threats in an apartment building. Officials ordered residents in the area of Shady Retreat and Limekiln roads to temporarily shelter in place.

There was a police-involved shooting and one person was taken to a hospital for treatment, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Authorities have not released the person's name or medical condition.

“Any danger to the community presented by this situation has now passed, however police will remain in the area for some time in an investigative capacity,” the DA's office said.

Bullet holes dotted surrounding homes, with at least one window being blown out. A handgun could be seen on the ground.

The case was ongoing in accordance with policy in which county detectives investigate all police shootings, the DA's office said.