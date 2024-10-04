A man is recovering after being shot in both legs in Philadelphia on Friday evening, according to a spokesperson with the police department. A suspect has been taken into custody.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 7th and Market streets in Center City just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 4, police said.

The victim is a man in his early forties who suffered a gunshot wound to each leg, according to officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police said that a person has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

The Shooting Investigation Group with the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.