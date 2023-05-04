Officer Shoots and Kills Armed Man Following Foot Chase and Fight, Police Say

An armed man was shot and killed by a police officer following a foot chase and fight in Philadelphia, investigators said.

The ordeal began around 2:20 p.m. Thursday when two 22nd District officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle along the 2300 block of Fawn Street.

When the officers arrived, they saw a group of people stripping a vehicle of its parts, police said. At least two members of the group then ran off. One of the officers then stepped out of his vehicle and approached the scene when another member of the group – a 33-year-old man – fled on foot, investigators said.

The first officer chased after the man along the 2200 block of Camac Street while the second officer followed, according to police.

The 33-year-old man then ran into the back of a property along the 1200 block of Dauphin Street, investigators said. He then allegedly pulled out a handgun and aimed it at the first officer. That officer then fired at least one shot at the man, according to investigators.

When the second officer arrived, he spotted his partner fighting with the man, police said. As the fight continued, the man fired at least one shot, according to investigators. The second officer then pulled out his own weapon and fired several shots at the man.

Police said the 33-year-old man had been shot several times though they have not yet determined if he had been shot by the first officer, the second officer or both officers.

The second officer then flagged down another police car and the 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:06 p.m. Police have not yet revealed his identity.

Neither officer was injured during the incident.

Investigators said both officers were wearing body cameras. They were both placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, officials said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.