For the first time, the Most Valuable Philadelphian is a beloved Super Bowl champion.

The Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation is honoring Brandon Graham with its inaugural Most Valuable Philadelphian (MVP) Award during its Philly Opener event on Monday, May 20, 2024.

What makes the longtime Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman the city's MVP? He has been "exemplifying the city’s values and impacting people’s lives on and off the field," the PVCC said.

Graham has spent his entire 14 years in the NFL with the Eagles. Back in March he signed a one-year deal to return for a record 15th season with the Birds, saying he, his wife Carlyne and their children -- 8-year-old Emerson and 5-year-old Bryson -- have "built a life here."

"I am glad I haven't moved around much because of the kids," Graham told the Eagles website. "It has been good staying in Philadelphia."

That Philly stay has included being named to the Pro Bowl and being among the core of vets who led the Eagles to the team's only Super Bowl win.

Monday night's affair -- being described as "a pep rally like no other" -- at the Independence Visitor Center in Old City will also feature music from Philadelphia faves SNACKTIME and "a pep-rally atmosphere with festive food from the city’s best chefs and restaurants," the PVCC said.

Tickets to the event were on sale for $125 each, but no longer appeared to be available Monday morning.