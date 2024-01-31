A 21-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a Walmart employee in South Philadelphia, according to police.

The incident happened on Jan. 8 around 8 p.m. at the Walmart located on the 1600 block of S. Columbus Boulevard, according to police. They released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Wednesday.

Police said the man voluntarily surrendered Thursday morning. They did not reveal his identity but said further information will be provided at a later time.

Walmart spokesperson released a statement regarding this incident:

"The safety of our associates is a top priority, and we expect everyone inside our stores to conduct themselves respectfully. We're working closely with police on this matter and refer additional questions to them."

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.