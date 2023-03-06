Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are investigating the murder of a 25-year-old man, after a bicyclist found his body along the Schuylkill River Trail at the border of West Norriton Township and Norristown.

On Monday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, along with Michael Kelly, chief of the West Norriton Township police, announced an investigation into the death of Daquan Tucker, 25, of Audubon.

Law enforcement officials said Tucker's body was discovered around 9 a.m. on Friday, March 3, by a bicyclist who saw "what looked like a body between the trail and the Schuylkill River."

Police said that officers discovered Tucker's body about 100 feet from the trail down a steep embankment. According to law enforcement officials, he had been shot multiple times.

Law enforcement officials said that this investigation is ongoing and, at this point, investigators believe that Tucker knew his attacker and that this was "not a random act."

Officials did not disclose if Tucker had died at the edge of the river or if his body had been dumped at that location.