Two Suspects Wanted for Death of Man Found Along Schuylkill River Trail

Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the killing of Daquan Tucker, a 25-year-old man, whose body was found in the woods, about 100 feet off of the Schuylkill River Trail on March 3.

Cody Reed, 23, of Norristown and Marquise Johnson, 23, of Philadelphia are wanted for counts of first, second and third-degree murder, robbery and other related charges, according to the District Attorney's office.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, along with Michael Kelly, chief of the West Norriton Township police, opened an investigation into the murder of Tucker after a bicyclist found his body along the Schuylkill River Trail at the border of West Norriton Township and Norristown.

Law enforcement officials said Tucker's body was discovered around 9 a.m. on Friday, March 3, by a bicyclist who saw "what looked like a body between the trail and the Schuylkill River."

According to law enforcement officials, Tucker, of Audubon, had been shot multiple times.

Law enforcement officials said investigators believed that Tucker knew his attacker and that this was "not a random act."

New details released on Tuesday, March 14, confirm what investigators believed. On March 3, Tucker arrived at Reed's home a little after 7 p.m., and the three men walked toward the Schuylkill River Trail, close to where Tuckers body was found. Tucker, Reed and Johnson, all of whom knew each other, then went on the trail where Tucker was shot multiple times, according to law enforcement officials.

Tucker was shot twice in the head and once in the neck, according to officials.

The District Attorney is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and convictions of Reed and Johnson.

Reed is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Johnson is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds, police said.

The District Attorney's office said both men are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should call 911.

Anyone with information about Reed’s or Johnson’s whereabouts should call the West Norriton Police at 610-630-1701 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.