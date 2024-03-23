Philadelphia

One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Philadelphia, police say

The incident happened on St. Christopher’s Drive at the intersection with Erie Avenue

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

A 43-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police said he crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on St. Christopher’s Drive at the intersection with Erie Avenue shortly after 5:39 a.m.

Police said the man had been driving a Honda Accord and was traveling at a high rate of speed.

First responders at the scene transported the man to the hospital and he was pronounced dead at 6:25 a.m., police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by authorities.

Police have not yet identified the driver.

