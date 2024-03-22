New Jersey

Crash in NJ leaves 2 cars badly damaged Friday night

No word yet as to what led to the crash or if any injuries were reported.

By Emily Rose Grassi

A crash involving two vehicles closed part of a roadway in southern New Jersey late Friday night.

Drivers in Vorhees Township are being redirected to avoid the area of Haddonfield-Berlin Road between Lafayette Avenue and Boyer Avenue.

Skyforce10 was over the scene shortly before 11 p.m. where a mini-van and a sedan could be seen as part of the crash.

Both vehicles appeared badly damaged.

Police, as well as fire crews, were on the scene cleaning up the incident and investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

