Man killed in Southwest Philadelphia double shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials said the shooting happened at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of S. 61st St.

A man in his mid to late 20s was shot multiple times throughout his body and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the lower left leg and rushed to the hospital by police where he was placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, according to officials.