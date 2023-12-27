New surveillance video shows suspect wanted in deadly shooting of teen in North Philly

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a teen boy in North Philadelphia.

According to police, on Monday, May 29, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at 12:10 a.m. on the 2400 block of N. Clarion Street.

Police describe the suspect of the shooting as a man in his 30s to 40s, about 6′ tall, with a medium build.

At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing dark clothing, including pants and footwear. He was wearing a light-colored, possibly white shirt that was protruding from the bottom of his outer garment. The suspect appeared to have a set of keys hanging from his belt or pants.

Police said the night of the incident he was riding a light-colored, either white or silver, mountain bike.

Additionally, police said the suspect appeared to be frequenting an unlicensed establishment located at 2629 N. 13th Street.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Police said if you see the suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately. If you would like to submit a tip you can call 215-686-8477 or text a tip to 215-686-8477.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.