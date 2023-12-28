Delaware

Vehicle containing 2-month-old shot in road rage shooting on I-495 in Delaware

A two-month-old baby and a 32-year-old man were unhurt when a driver on I-495 shot up a vehicle they were riding in through Wilmington on Thursday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Delaware are investigating after someone shot up a car carrying a 32-year-old man and a two-month-old baby on I-495 in Wilmington on Thursday morning.

According to the Delaware State Police, the incident happened at about 9:19 a.m., when the driver of a red Honda Accord told police that his vehicle was traveling northbound on I-495 when the car was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire.

Officials said the shooter was an unknown occupant of a burgundy vehicle.

After the shooting, the gunman's vehicle continued northbound on I-495 when the vehicle that was hit by gunfire pulled to the side of the road, officials said.

The man and the baby in the vehicle that was struck were both uninjured in this incident, according to police.

Law enforcement officials said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

No arrests have yet been made, but, police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective H. Carroll by calling 302-365-8467.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

