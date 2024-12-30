Man killed in overnight shooting in Kensington, police say

Law enforcement officials said police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting that happened in Philadelphia's Kensington community early Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the incident at about 3:10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, near the intersection of Emerald Street and East Lehigh Avenue in Kensington to find a man who had been shot once or twice in the torso.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 3:37 a.m.

Police officials have not yet released further information on the identity of the man who was killed, nor have they provided further information on what may have led to the shooting incident.

But, police officials said that an investigation into this deadly shooting is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.