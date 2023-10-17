West Philadelphia

Man killed in late morning shooting in West Philly

A shooting along N. 57th Street, just before noon on Tuesday, left a 36-year-old man dead

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after a late morning shooting on Tuesday left a man dead in West Philadelphia.

According to law enforcement officials, a 36-year-old man was shot in the chest along the 500 block of N. 57th Street at about 11:46 a.m.

The man -- who police have not yet provided the identity of -- was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 11:59 a.m.

No arrest has yet been made and no motive was provided by police, but officials said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us