Man killed in late morning shooting in West Philly

Police are investigating after a late morning shooting on Tuesday left a man dead in West Philadelphia.

According to law enforcement officials, a 36-year-old man was shot in the chest along the 500 block of N. 57th Street at about 11:46 a.m.

The man -- who police have not yet provided the identity of -- was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 11:59 a.m.

No arrest has yet been made and no motive was provided by police, but officials said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. it will be updated as more information becomes available.