An Army reservist who shot and killed two men who were attacking him outside a Bucks County restaurant was justified, officials announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old man and a friend were returning to his car on the night of Oct. 7 after leaving the Steam Pub restaurant along the 600 block of Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township when a group of men gathered near his vehicle and attacked him, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Three men, later identified by police as Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, Raymond Farrell, 28, of Philadelphia, and Michael Michell, 24, of Philadelphia, repeatedly punched and struck the 21-year-old man in the face and head, knocking him to the ground, according to investigators. When the man tried to get into his car, one of the attackers pulled him out. The 21-year-old man’s friend was also attacked but managed to escape and ran to get help, investigators said.

The 21-year-old man then reached for and grabbed a gun that was between the driver’s seat and the center console of the car. Investigators said the man warned his attackers that he had a gun and told them to stop.

As the attack continued, the 21-year-old man opened fire, killing Panebianco and Farrell, investigators said.

The 21-year-old man then immediately called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot a group of men who attacked him. Upper Township Police and medics then arrived at the scene and found the bodies of Panebianco and Farrell.

A 24-year-old Philadelphia man was also shot during the incident. He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old man remained on the scene until police arrived and cooperated with the investigation, officials said. The man suffered several injuries from the attack, including a concussion and bruises.

After interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance footage both inside and outside the restaurant, investigators determined the 21-year-old man’s use of deadly force was justified.

Investigators also determined the 21-year-old man, who has been an Army reservist for the past 3 ½ years, held a valid concealed weapons permit and legally purchased the gun himself.

Michell was arrested and charged with simple assault for his alleged role in the attack. The 24-year-old Philadelphia man was not charged.