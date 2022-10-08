2 Dead in Bucks Co. Shopping Center Shooting

A Bucks County shopping center shooting Friday night left two dead and two others injured, authorities said.

The shooting, which police believe stemmed from an altercation, took place outside the Steam Pub & Restaurant in Southampton.

Investigators told NBC10 the people involved are in custody and, based on the number of cameras and businesses in the area, they’re hopeful they can piece together what happened and who pulled the trigger.

“We are thoroughly looking through all the locations that would have possible video surveillance or just regular cameras … hopefully that will help with the investigation,” Upper Southampton Township Police Chief Dominic Varacallo told NBC10.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The two injured victims were hospitalized, but their conditions remain unclear.

An investigation is ongoing.